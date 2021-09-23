After a long wait Gerrard delivered on the expectations of the Ibrox faithful by winning a first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.
McAllister has been with Gerrard throughout his stay in Glasgow and the two former Liverpool players won the league title in their third season at Ibrox.
Sterland thinks that McAllister, a former team-mate of his at Leeds United, and Gerrard have done a superb job in charge of Rangers.
The former Rangers player believes the duo will not let the opportunity slip to make it back-to-back titles, despite Celtic having improved their squad.
Speaking to the Rangers Review, Sterland said: “Gary Mac is an absolutely fantastic guy and he and Steven Gerrard have done a superb job at Rangers.
“I think they’ll win the league again this year.
“I know Celtic will be at them and they’ve brought a few players in but Rangers have got good balance now, they’ve got exciting players and I think Gerrard and Gary Mac won’t let it slip.”
Rangers last won back-to-back titles before their drop to the fourth tier and having witnessed their bitter rivals Celtic lift nine in a row, the Ibrox faithful will be eager to go on a run of consecutive titles themselves.