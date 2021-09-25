Everton defender Seamus Coleman has advised the Toffees to be wary of Norwich City despite their poor start to the season, when they take on the Canaries this afternoon.

Norwich have made a horrid start to the season as they return to the Premier League after their disastrous previous top flight campaign, in 2018/19, ended with them finishing rock-bottom.

However, their opening five defeats include losing against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal, all teams that finished in the top half last season and barring the Gunners qualified for European football.

Coleman understands that while the Canaries have not started the season ideally they still cannot be underestimated.

The Toffees captain, who misses the game due to injury, highlighted the tough run of fixtures faced by Norwich and stressed that it is a schedule that would give trouble to any team.

“They haven’t had the return to the Premier League they wanted so far but if you look at their early fixture list, you’d have to say it hasn’t been kind”, wrote Coleman in his column for Everton’s official programme.

“They’ve already played Manchester City, Leicester City, Liverpool and Arsenal and that run of games would test any team.”

Everton will be looking to get things back on track after their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend and they will go into the game hoping to inflict a straight sixth loss on Norwich.