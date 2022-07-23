Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has indicated it is disrespectful for Bayern Munich to float the possibility of signing Harry Kane.

The ten-in-a-row German champions have let Robert Lewandowski move to Barcelona this summer and though they have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, they have been linked with Kane.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann recently addressed interest in Kane and admitted that his club will see what happens in the future, refusing to rule out a swoop.

Conte is unhappy with Bayern Munich speaking publicly about his player and insists it is clear that Kane is an essential piece of his Tottenham puzzle.

He feels that talking about another side’s player is disrespectful and should not be done.

“Honestly I didn’t hear this. For sure I’m a coach that doesn’t speak about players from another team”, Conte said at a press conference.

“I don’t know why. The situation is very clear at Tottenham and Harry is a very important part of the project.

“Only rumours but I don’t like to talk about players from another club.

“If I want to do something I don’t do it through the media. Maybe that’s a bit disrespectful for the other club”, he added.

Kane was the subject of interest from Manchester City last summer and was keen on the move, but with Tottenham now back in the Champions League there have been no rumbles about him still wanting an exit.