West Ham United target Dwight McNeil is not a priority for Crystal Palace in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old winger’s future at Burnley has come under the scanner since the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Several Premier League teams are believed to be interested in getting their hands on McNeil in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are reportedly looking to make a move for him as the alternative to Jesse Lingard, who joined Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a swoop, but it has been claimed that he is not a priority target for the Eagles.

Patrick Vieira is looking to make more additions to his squad this summer and wants more attacking options.

McNeil has been looked at by Crystal Palace but he is not their priority in the transfer window at present.

A move for the winger could still emerge, but it remains to be seen if he will be a Palace player by the end of the transfer window.

McNeil has two years left on his contract and Burnley are open to selling him for the right price.