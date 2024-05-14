Sporting Lisbon have opened talks with Panathinaikos for the signature of Celtic and West Ham United target Fotis Ioannidis this summer.

With Ruben Amorim set to stay, the Portuguese champions are now moving forward with their plans to strengthen their squad.

Sporting Lisbon are keen to add one more striker to their squad regardless of Viktor Gyokeres’ future at the club.

Ioannidis has emerged as a big target for Sporting Lisbon and the club are now pushing forward to try and sign him.

According to Portuguese daily A Bola, the club are now in talks with Panathinaikos to get their hands on the forward.

The Greek striker has been in pristine form this season, scoring 23 times in 43 appearances in all competitions this season.

Celtic and West Ham also have their eyes on the forward with a view to potentially signing him in the summer.

However, Sporting Lisbon are pushing hard to get a deal over the line and are prepared to offer as much as €20m for Ioannidis in the upcoming window.