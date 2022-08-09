Alex Iwobi has hailed James Tarkowski as a giant in the Everton defence and explained the feeling of safety the defender provides to the Toffees.

The defender was a solid presence in a Burnley side that struggled last season and put in committed displays despite his contract running out, though he was unable to help the Clarets survive.

In order to strengthen the crucial position of centre-back, Frank Lampard took veteran defender Tarkowski from Burnley to Goodison Park on a free transfer this summer.

Tarkowski made his competitive debut for Everton in their 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the opening weekend of the Premier League season and Iwobi praised the 29-year-old for having a giant like presence in Everton’s heart of defence.

Iwobi explained how Tarkowski’s presence in Everton’s defence gives the whole squad a sense of security and further added that the seasoned centre-back always communicates with his team-mates during the game to keep them in position.

“He’s a giant at the back, he’s a monster”, Iwobi told Everton TV.

“You feel very safe and secure with him, and nothing goes past him.

“For me playing in front of him, he’s always talking to me, always helping me to be in the right positions.

“He’s good for me, good for the team, has a lot of experience.

“It was a solid performance from him.”

Lampard’s side will travel to Birmingham to face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Saturday and in the absence of Ben Godfrey, Tarkowski will be a key figure in Everton’s defence.