Blackburn Rovers are set to lose out to Sunderland in the race for land Jan Paul van Hecke on loan from Brighton, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Van Hecke spent last term on loan at Ewood Park from Graham Potter’s Seagulls, playing regularly and impressing as part of a side that pushed for promotion to the Premier League.

Blackburn have been keen to sign Van Hecke again on loan, but they are set to lose out to Sunderland.

Alex Neil’s Black Cats are expected to secure the services of the Brighton man on loan, leaving Blackburn disappointed.

The defender is expected to put pen to paper to a new contract at Brighton before he completes the loan switch to the Stadium of Light.

Van Hecke will be looking to play on a regular basis at Sunderland, getting close to or surpassing the 32 outings he enjoyed at Blackburn.

Brighton are well-stocked for defensive options at present and all parties believe a loan move is best for Van Hecke.

Blackburn will look to sign Sepp van den Berg on loan from Liverpool before the transfer window slams shut, with the Reds expected to loan him.