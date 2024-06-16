Everton are desperate to sell one of their star players this summer and are hoping he has a good Euro 2024 to drive interest, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the 30th June PSR deadline approaching for Premier League clubs, Everton are keen to make sure they are compliant.

It has been claimed that means they will most likely need to make a substantial sale to help to balance the books.

Manchester United are trying to sign defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton would rather not sell the centre-back if it can be avoided.

One player they are looking to move on is Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana.

It is suggested that Everton are desperate to sell Onana and are hoping he has a good Euro 2024 to increase interest in him.

Everton have struggled to attract buyers for Onana given their £50m asking price and that could yet need to be reduced.

Recently a club involved in next season’s Champions League put in an enquiry for Onana.

The midfielder will be looking to make an impact at Euro 2024 in the coming weeks.