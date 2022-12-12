Other clubs keen on Jude Bellingham do not believe that Liverpool have sealed the deal with the midfielder and feel a chance to sign him remains, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool have made the Borussia Dortmund midfielder their top target and have been intensely working to make sure he agrees to a move to Anfield.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Liverpool are now firm favourites to sign Bellingham, whose family are suggested to have been sold on a switch to Merseyside.

However, it is claimed that other clubs keen on Bellingham do not believe that Liverpool have sealed the deal.

They feel the hunt for the England international is still open and Liverpool look set to face serious competition for his signature next summer.

Real Madrid are firm admirers of Bellingham, while Chelsea too are keen on landing the midfielder.

Manchester City rate the England star, however it is suggested they feel they are not at the front of the queue for him.

Dortmund will be looking for a huge fee in order to sell Bellingham and it remains to be seen if Liverpool, who have been put up for sale by owner Fenway Sports Group, will be able to meet it.