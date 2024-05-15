West Ham United made an approach for Edin Terzic, who has led Borussia Dortmund to the final of this season’s Champions League, but were rebuffed.

The Hammers are parting ways with David Moyes and are expected to confirm Julen Lopetegui as his successor.

West Ham did though look thoroughly at a number of options and it has emerged they approached Dortmund boss Terzic to see if he would be keen.

They asked Terzic if he could imagine taking over as West Ham boss, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

However, he ‘immediately rejected’ West Ham’s approach to focus on his duties at Dortmund.

Terzic is preparing Dortmund for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the start of next month.

His deal with Dortmund runs until next summer, but for now he is keeping the focus game to game as the final looms.

Terzic has worked for West Ham previously, serving as the assistant coach to Slaven Bilic between 2015 and 2017.