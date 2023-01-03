Southampton did not offer just €6m for Dinamo Zagreb attacker Mislav Orsic, despite claims to the contrary, according to talkSPORT.

Saints have decided they want to sign the Croatia World Cup star as they look to pull themselves out of dire trouble in the Premier League.

No fee has been agreed with Dinamo Zagreb for Orsic though and it has been claimed in some quarters that Southampton’s opening bid, which was rejected, was just €6m.

It is suggested Southampton will need to offer more for the attacker to convince Dinamo Zagreb, who are prepared to sell, to sanction Orsic’s exit.

However, talk that Saints’ bid was just €6m has now been rubbished.

While the Premier League side do look to have had a bid for the 30-year-old turned down, it does not appear to have been as low as €6m.

Southampton have scored just 15 times in 17 Premier League games so far this season and boss Nathan Jones understands the importance of adding to his attacking options.

The club have also been linked with other attackers, including Lorient hitman Terem Moffi.