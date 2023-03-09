The father of Rangers-bound starlet Blaine McClure, Colin, has insisted that the Gers are the best fit for the Northern Irish prospect.

McClure is all set to sign a three-year contract with Rangers this weekend, making the transition from the academy of Northern Irish giants Linfield.

The youngster was observed by Rangers frequently and is making the jump to the Glasgow giants along with Linfield team-mate Callum Burnside.

Colin revealed that there were a couple of other offers for his son but believes that Rangers are the optimal club to be at for him.

The youngster’s father is glad to see that his son is not making the move alone as he has Burnside along with him to provide him with company and believes that the strong Northern Ireland contingent at Rangers is also a plus.

“It was always going to be Blaine’s decision where he wanted to go”, Colin was quoted as saying by Belfast Live.

“There were a couple of offers on the table but the Rangers one is the best fit for him.

“There are a few Northern Ireland lads at Rangers, so it fits like a glove for Blaine.

“And he has played with Callum for the last number of years so he is moving with a teammate.

“That will make the transition easier for both lads.”

The inbound Rangers man has made the squad for a few matches of Northern Ireland’s youth teams, though he is yet to make his debut, and he will be hoping to continue his progression at the Gers’ academy.