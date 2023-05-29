Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler has admitted, as things stand, he feels he will be staying at the German outfit into next season, despite being linked with Liverpool.

Zieler, 34, has made 86 league appearances for Hannover during his second spell at the club, but could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

The Reds, who have finished the season fifth in the league standings, are keen to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, including other positions on the pitch.

However, the German goalkeeper expects he will stay at Hannover beyond the summer, with his side preparing for another season in the German second division.

“I expect to wear the Hannover shirt in the new season as well and hope that we do better for the shirt than we did against Kiel“, Zieler told German daily Bild following his side’s 5-1 defeat in their final league game.

It is claimed that Liverpool are eyeing a reliable number 2 for Alisson in a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

And the Merseyside outfit are tipped to appoint Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director as a part of their rebuild at Anfield.

All eyes will now be on Zieler whether he stays in Germany for regular football or chooses to join Schmadtke, who signed him at Hannover in 2010.