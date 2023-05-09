Liverpool are showing interest in experienced goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler as they look for backup to Alisson and the deal could be steered by Jorg Schmadtke

The Reds are expected to be in the market for another goalkeeper when the summer transfer window opens and Jurgen Klopp is looking towards his homeland.

Zieler, 34, is high up on Klopp’s list of possible signings, according to German daily Bild.

While Hannover do not want to part with Zieler, it is suggested that they could find it tough to turn down a substantial bid for a player who will have just a year left on his contract this summer.

Zieler wanted a longer deal when Hannover extended his contract in March, but had to make do with just a 12 month extension.

He could now be offered a financially lucrative switch to Anfield.

Zieler could be the first player delivered to Klopp by former Wolfsburg sporting director Schmadtke.

The 59-year-old also has experience as Hannover’s sporting director, which is likely to help in any deal, and is set to work as a transfer consultant to Klopp.