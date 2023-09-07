Burnley were interested in Monaco winger Krepin Diatta in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Clarets gained automatic promotion from the Championship last season and they showed ambition in the transfer market this summer as a Premier League club.

Vincent Kompany’s side reshaped their squad and made 15 new signings during the transfer window.

Burnley signed new wingers, including the likes of Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert and Jacob Brunn Larsen.

They were linked with a host of wide players and now it has been revealed that they were also keen on Monaco’s Diatta.

The Senegalese made eleven-goal contributions last term and appeared 42 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

This season, however, Diatta has only played 36 minutes in the league, appearing as a substitute in four matches.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League side will go back for the 24-year-old Senegalese in January, especially as they have already added wing options.