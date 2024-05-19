Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has insisted that his team have changed the outlook towards the club in the last two seasons.

Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Ham at home earlier today meant that Arsenal’s victory against Everton at the Emirates meant nothing and Pep Guardiola’s team ensured an unprecedented fourth league title in a row on the last day of the season.

Two seasons in a row Arsenal have now lost out to Manchester City in the title race and Odegaard conceded that there is a bit of disappointment.

However, Arsenal captain says there is extreme pride at the way the players have done this season and he and his team have changed the way the club are being perceived.

He stressed the importance of Arsenal again being taken as serious players at the top end of the Premier League in the last two years.

“I think we’re all a little bit disappointed”, the Arsenal captain was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team the fans.

“I’m so proud of the progress we are making.

“We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now.”

Arsenal will hope to shake away the disappointment over the summer and come back with renewed confidence next season with a stronger squad.