Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool fans to welcome Arne Slot as the new boss and get ready to go again next season.

Klopp signed off on his time as Liverpool manager on Sunday as the Reds provided him with a 2-0 win over Wolves in front of a packed Anfield.

Feyenoord coach Slot is to replace Klopp as Liverpool boss in the summer and Klopp feels he is leaving at a good moment, passing on a side ready to compete from the off for the Dutchman.

Addressing the Anfield crowd at the end of the game, Klopp said: “It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team play full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, greed. That’s one part of development, that’s what you need obviously.

“In these few weeks where I have had too much attention, I realised a lot of things. People say I turned them from doubters into believers. That’s not true. You did it. Believing is an act that you must do.

“This club is in a better moment than let’s say for a long time.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust. Today I am one of you and I keep believing. I stay believing 100 per cent.

“Obviously I saw a lot of people crying and I will tonight too because I will miss people but change is good. Everything will be fine because the basics are 100 per cent there.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. You keep believing.”

Klopp is set to take a break from football as he looks to recharge his batteries, having explained he is running out of energy.

With Klopp having kept Liverpool challenging for trophies on a consistent basis, the onus will be on Slot to keep the Reds on track next term.