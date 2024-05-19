Ange Postecoglou has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur deserve some credit for remaining in the top five throughout the season despite the upheaval last summer.

Postecoglou ended his first season as Tottenham manager with a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham were the favourites to finish in the top four for much of the campaign but their form tailed off towards the end of the season and they only managed to get Europa League football.

Postecoglou admitted that it has been an eventful first season for him and conceded that there is disappointment at the way it finished.

However, he pointed out that Tottenham still did well to remain in the top five throughout the campaign despite all the upheaval, which saw a new manager trying to implement his ideas and a turnover of players in the squad last summer.

Asked about his first season at Spurs, Postecoglou said in a press conference: “It’s been good, it’s been eventful, it’s had a bit of everything.

“I am obviously not delighted with the way we finished the season, but in fairness to the players and staff, we have been in the top five all season, in a year where there was a fair bit of upheaval.

“We finished eighth last year, player turnover, different football, different way of training, it is not easy to maintain a level when you are trying to do that.”

Postecoglou recently admitted that he needs more players this summer to move Tottenham forward.