Callum Styles’ future at Sunderland is unclear following the end of his loan stint at the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Styles joined Sunderland from Barnsley on loan with former Black Cats boss Michael Beale pushing for his signature.

The midfielder started ten Championship games this season, but failed to make any lasting impression with his performances.

Sunderland have an option to make the move permanent in the summer and it is unclear what they will do.

It is suggested that Sunderland’s transfer team ‘may be looking elsewhere’, meaning a Barnsley return for Styles.

For the moment, it seems unlikely that the midfielder will be at the Stadium of Light next season.

Styles may want to stay at Sunderland but it seems the club could have other plans and want to look beyond him.

The 24-year-old midfielder would then be expected to return to Barnsley where he still has a contract until 2025 with the club.

Sunderland are looking for a new manager as well.