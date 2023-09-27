Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson feels that new signings Leopold Wahlstedt and Sondre Tronstad need more game time to adjust to the intensity of the Championship.

The Ewood Park side are set to face Cardiff City on tonight in the third round of the EFL Cup at home.

And Tomasson has hinted that he is going to rest a number of the first-team players and give some minutes to the players who have not played consistently.

The Blackburn boss stated that Wahlstedt is still adjusting to the team’s style of play and revealed that he has planned to start the Swedish goalkeeper against the Bluebirds.

He mentioned that another new addition, Tronstad, needs to become acclimated to playing in a new league with a lot more energy and indicated that the Norwegian midfielder will also get a chance to impress against Cardiff.

Tomasson told Blackburn Rovers’s media: “But for sure, we need to rest players, but we also need to give players opportunities.

“For example, Leopold Wahlstedt will start in goal, something that we have planned.

“He is still getting used to the intensity of everything; even a goalkeeper needs to get used to that and also get used to our way of playing.

“So that was planned.

“So that is a good opportunity for him to play.

“We have Tronstad, also one of the new players who needs game time; he needs to get used to a new league with higher intensity.

“So that is a great opportunity for those boys.”

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn will still manage to secure a win and advance to the competition’s fourth round despite resting a number of first-team players