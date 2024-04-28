Richard Keys has issued a word of warning to Liverpool as he feels incoming boss Arne Slot is similar to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool have agreed a compensation deal with Feyenoord for Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

The paperwork is being finalised and, barring any late hiccups, Slot will arrive on Merseyside with his backroom staff.

Keys has been looking closely at the man who will be in charge of Liverpool from next season onwards.

And he admits that everything he is reading about Slot is exactly the same he was reading about Ten Hag before he became Manchester United boss.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS: “Everything I’m reading about Arne Slot, I read about Erik ten Hag. Everything.”

Ten Hag is under major pressure at Manchester United following a largely lacklustre season for the Red Devils under his leadership.

Manchester United will not be in the Champions League next term and are currently fighting for a spot in the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Klopp will leave behind a team in the Champions League for Slot to take over.