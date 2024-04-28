Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Philippe Clement’s side beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup last weekend and are now getting their focus back on league matters where they are keen to overtake leaders Celtic.

Slip-ups are not an option for Rangers today and they face a St Mirren side who have lost three of their last four games.

The Gers won on their last visit to St Mirren, in January, thanks to an early Cyriel Dessers goal.

Jack Butland is between the sticks for Rangers today, while at the back Clement picks a four of James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy John Lundstram and Mohammed Diomande, while further up the pitch the Gers go with Dujon Sterling, Todd Cantwell and Fabio Silva to support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Sterling, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Goldson, Lawrence, Dowell, Wright, Roofe, Davies, Raskin, McCausland