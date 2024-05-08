Everton are preparing to dig their heels in order to hold on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

Branthwaite has been hugely impressive in a difficult season for Everton and earned his maiden England call-up in March.

He is expected to be in the England squad for the European Championship and there is already talk of one of the bigwigs of the Premier League signing him in the summer.

Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in him and the defender would be open to a move away from Everton.

However, it has been claimed that the Merseyside outfit are reluctant to lose him in the summer.

Everton do not want to welcome any offers for Branthwaite after securing their Premier League status.

There is talk of Everton needing to sell one of their prized assets in the summer but for the moment, they do not want it to be the 21-year-old English defender.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors get close to his reported asking price of £80m in the upcoming transfer window.

Everton continue to be in the middle of a takeover attempt by 777 Partners.