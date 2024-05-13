Ange Postecoglou has admitted that the Tottenham Hotspur duo of Richarlison and Yves Bissouma will miss the last two games of the season.

Tottenham’s hopes of making it to the Champions League are still alive but barely and they need to win their last two games to have any chance of being in Europe’s elite competition next season.

Arsenal are also hoping that their north London rivals provide a helping hand in their title pursuit by getting a result against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

However, Tottenham will be without two of their first-team stars against Manchester City and Sheffield United on the last day of the season.

Richarlison missed Spurs’ win over Burnley over the weekend and Postecoglou conceded that he will be out for the rest of the season.

He also confirmed that Bissouma will not be seen again this season as well due to a knee injury.

The Tottenham boss said in a press conference when asked about news on Richarlison: “Not good, he’ll miss the next two games. Nothing serious.

“Bissouma unfortunately picked up a knee injury so he’ll miss the last two games.

“Other than that, everyone who was available is available.”

Tottenham will still need Aston Villa to drop points even if they win their last two games if they are to sneak into the top four.