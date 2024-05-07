Sam Lammers’ FC Utrecht side have no business playing European football next season, Dutch journalist Hugo Borst has insisted.

Rangers star Lammers is on loan at Utrecht and has played a key role in spearheading the club’s push for a Europa Conference League spot.

Lammers has scored nine times since joining, as well as finding the back of the net in seven consecutive games, as he shrugs off his poor first half of the campaign at Ibrox.

Utrecht beat Vitesse 1-0 in the Eredivisie at the weekend to rise up to seventh place in the standings and the European dream is very much on.

Borst though feels that Utrecht, like the teams around them, have no business playing European football next season.

“Then there is another place that entitles you to qualify for the Conference League”, Borst wrote in his column for Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“That insignificant battle will be between NEC, FC Utrecht, Go Ahead and Sparta.

“It is a consolation prize, because the winner has no business in Europe.”

Lammers has made clear his desire to make sure that Utrecht claim a spot in Europe next season and it could help the Dutch club to sign him from Rangers on a permanent deal.

He was declared surplus to requirements at Ibrox under Philippe Clement and it remains to be seen if the Rangers manager has had a rethink.