Trabzonspor are continuing to hold talks with Southampton as they bid to land ‘priority target’ Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu is on loan at the Black Sea Storm for the season and has made a major impression, leading the club to want to keep him.

Southampton do not want to sanction a fresh loan and are keen to sell Onuachu, something which has left Trabzonspor looking to see if they can find the formula to keep him.

Talks have happened between the two clubs and, according to Turkish daily Star, the negotiations are continuing.

Onuachu is a ‘priority target’ for the Turkish club, who are working hard to make sure they can keep him.

The striker has notched 13 goals for Trabzonspor across all competitions so far this season, despite missing time through injury and the Africa Cup of Nations.

It has been suggested that Southampton could look to move Onuachu to their Turkish sister club Goztepe.

The player though wants to remain at Trabzonspor and will make his feelings clear as he tries to influence his situation.