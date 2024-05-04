Paul Onuachu will become ‘involved’ in Trabzonspor’s attempt to keep him at the club, with the Southampton striker keen to stay on at the Turkish outfit.

Trabzonspor have been delighted what what Onuachu has brought to the table since joining on loan from Southampton last summer.

They are keen to loan him once again, while Southampton favour a permanent sale, and negotiations are choppy, with Saints looking at potentially moving him to their sister club in Turkey, Goztepe.

Onuachu though wants to stay at Trabzonspor and has spoken to the club’s coach to stress his desire, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

It is claimed Onuachu will become ‘involved in the process’ as he tries to convince Southampton to let him stay at Trabzonspor.

The striker is happy at the Black Sea Storm and wants to make sure he stays.

Trabzonspor could try to offer players to Goztepe, as they did when securing Mislav Orsic from Southampton.

The club let Taha Altikardes make the move to Goztepe on a free transfer.

It is unclear how much weight Onuachu’s desire will carry with Southampton when they make their decision over his future.