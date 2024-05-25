Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to face rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have just wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title and are now hunting a double.

The Bhoys have shown themselves to be able to consistently get the better of Rangers this season, but Rodgers will want no complacency creeping in.

Rodgers is able to count on a full strength squad as Stephen Welsh has recovered from the problem he had to his shoulder.

Celtic name Joe Hart in goal today, while at the back Rodgers picks a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic field Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor, while leading the attacking charge are Daizen Maeda, James Forrest and Kyogo.

If Rodgers needs to shuffle his pack then he does have options available to him and they include Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Hatate, O’Riley, McGregor, Maeda, Forrest, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Ralston, Welsh