Lazio coach Igor Tudor has insisted that Crystal Palace target Daichi Kamada does want to stay at the club.

The Japanese midfielder is out of contract at Lazio at the end of June and has yet to agree to stay on.

Kamada played for Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt and the Austrian tactician is interested in a reunion at Selhurst Park.

Lazio however are hoping to keep the Japanese and Tudor is clear that in his view Kamada wants to stay.

“He wants to stay”, Tudor told a press conference.

“In these days he will see the club and they will try to renew.

“We hope that this thing will be concluded as soon as possible.”

Kamada has made 28 appearances in Serie A for Lazio so far this season, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Lazio finish their Serie A campaign by taking on already relegated Sassuolo on Sunday, but cannot finish above the position they currently occupy, seventh.