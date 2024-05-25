Key Ipswich Town target Omari Hutchinson is wanted by clubs in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie as a loan from Chelsea is eyed, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hutchinson shone on loan at Ipswich this season, helping the Tractor Boys win promotion to the Premier League and the Portman Road outfit want him back as a priority.

Ipswich though have fierce competition for Hutchinson’s signature as sides in Europe start to show real interest.

Bundesliga club Stuttgart are pushing hard to sign the 20-year-old on loan and he is suggested to have been in attendance at their last league game of the season for a look at the club.

Borussia Monchengladbach are also keen, while Ajax and Feyenoord would like to take him to the Netherlands.

Hutchinson only has a year left to run on his Chelsea deal and will likely need to pen an extension to head away from the club on loan.

Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton is pushing for Hutchinson to return to Portman Road, but the club look up against it.

They are also currently battling to try to keep hold of their manager Kieran McKenna amid fierce interest in his services.

Losing McKenna could also mean losing out on Hutchinson.