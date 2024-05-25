Jonny Evans has indicated that it would not be a hard decision for him if Manchester United want to keep him this summer.

The veteran centre-back joined pre-season training with Manchester United last year to remain fit and prepare to join a new club.

However, Erik ten Hag offered the defender a one-year deal to be part of his squad and the Northern Irishman has been a key part of a team who have had several defensive injuries.

The 36-year-old has played more than he was expected – 29 appearances including 17 starts – but for the moment, his future this summer remains unclear.

Evans admitted that he is not aware of what’s going to happen during the off-season and conceded that he is not desperate for answers at the moment.

However, he indicated that he would be happy to stay at Old Trafford if the club wanted him to.

Evans told The Athletic: “I’m in a similar position to last year because going into the off-season — I don’t know what is happening next year.

“I feel really relaxed and that I don’t need any answers at this moment in time.

“I don’t feel like I need to ask the question either but I’m sure if the club wanted me to stay on, then it wouldn’t be a very difficult conversation for either myself or the club.”

If Ten Hag leaves as Manchester United manager then keeping Evans may come down to the next boss.