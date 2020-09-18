Roma have open negotiations with Udinese for Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul.

Udinese could cash in on De Paul, before the transfer window closes, for the right price, but Leeds have yet to be able to reach an agreement for the Argentine.

Roma are also interested, though De Paul’s agent told Inside Futbol that the Giallorossi would need to make space in their squad for his client.

Roma are keeping contacts with Udinese firmly alive though and, according to Italian daily Leggo, they have a line of communication open on De Paul.

The midfielder remains firmly on the Giallorossi’s hit list.

De Paul is also wanted by Russian side Zenit St Petersburg, but he is reluctant to move to Russia.

He has further interest from Serie A, where he is a seasoned campaigner, but Udinese are happy to keep hold of him if their asking price is not met.

Leeds have already splashed the cash so far this summer, notably landing Robin Koch and Rodrigo.