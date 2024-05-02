Crystal Palace transfer target Maxence Lacroix has insisted that now is not the time for him to talk about his future because doing that would question his commitment towards Wolfsburg.

The 24-year-old defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League to reunite with his former manager Oliver Glasner, who is currently in charge of Crystal Palace.

Lacroix admits insists that he spoke to Glasner in mid-April, congratulating him on his new side’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.

However, with regards to his joining Glasner at Selhurst Park, Lacroix insists that now is not the time to speak about the possibility.

Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga season is not over yet and the former France Under-20 international insists that commenting now on his future would not prove his qualities as a leader.

“This is not the time to talk about it”, Lacroix told German magazine Kicker.

“I can’t say on the one hand that I want to be a leader and then deal with things like that in public on the other.

“Otherwise I’m not 100 per cent committed.”

The defender has featured in 25 of his side’s 31 Bundesliga games so far this season and is contracted with the club until the summer of 2025.

Joining Glasner in London could be something which appeals to Lacroix.