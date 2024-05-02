Manchester United-linked manager Thiago Motta has emerged as the preferred choice for AC Milan in their pursuit of a new coach.

Motta has been heavily linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in Europe following his impressive work at Bologna.

His side are in line to qualify for the Champions League and he is now being tipped to move on at the end of the season.

Manchester United are considering getting him in as Erik ten Hag’s replacement and he is also of interest to Juventus.

And AC Milan are now pushing hard to land Motta as their new coach, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Rossoneri have cooled their interest in Julen Lopetegui despite reaching an agreement over a contract with him last week.

Opposition from AC Milan fans to the potential arrival of the Spaniard has forced the club to change directions.

It has been suggested that Motta is the man AC Milan are trying to hire as their new coach.

They believe he is one of the top young coaches of European football and are keen to get him on board in the summer.