Former Sheffield Wednesday star Clinton Morrison has insisted that Danny Rohl deserves to be the Manager of the Year if he completes the job of saving the Owls from relegation from the Championship this season, despite Kieran McKenna’s heroics.

Halfway through the season, Sheffield Wednesday seemed destined for relegation from the second tier of English football, but Rohl has completely turned things around.

The Owls only need to avoid defeat away at Sunderland on Saturday to secure survival in the Championship for one more year.

Ipswich Town boss McKenna was named the Championship Manager of the Year with the Blues pushing for automatic promotion, but Morrison feels that if Sheffield Wednesday survive, the German deserves to be the Manager of the Year.

He pointed out that Sheffield Wednesday were cut adrift halfway through the season, but Rohl has done a fantastic job of turning things around with the help of some smart moves in the winter transfer window.

Morrison told the Press Association: “I know Kieran McKenna got manager of the year, but if Danny Rohl turns that around, he definitely deserves that.

“They were cut adrift and everyone thought Sheffield Wednesday were gone.

“I think Danny Rohl is a fantastic manager.

“They have some terrific players and he’s brought in a few good players as well.

“The job he’s done there has been first class.”

Rohl will hope to see his Sheffield Wednesday side make no mistakes and get the job done on Saturday.