Tottenham Hotspur have played down interest in Feyenoord’s 23-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez, according to the Sun, despite the player being in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to go out into the transfer market in search of a striker as the Lilywhites try to boost their options for next term.

Feyenoord’s 23-year-old has been linked with a move with reports suggesting that they have already touched base with Gimenez in advance to propose a summer move.

However, sources inside Tottenham have played down interest in the Feyenoord man, with the suggestion being that he is no longer a target.

The player watched the match between Tottenham and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, a match which the hosts lost 3-2 in the end.

But that had no bearing on a possible move for the 23-year-old, who has grabbed 21 goals in just 29 Eredivisie games this term.

The Mexican international, who is currently out injured, has been in good goalscoring form for Arne Slot’s team this season, struck 28 times in 50 games last season as Feyenoord won the title.

Feyenoord are bracing themselves for a busy summer with their manager Slot, being one of the first to leave along with his staff for Liverpool.

Whether Slot might make a move for Gimenez once he takes over at Anfield remains to be seen.