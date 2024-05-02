Sunderland-linked manager Will Still is leaving his job as Reims boss effective immediately.

Still has been heavily linked with a move to England with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

Sunderland wanted him earlier in the season, but were not keen to offer a lucrative compensation package to Reims.

He has continued to be on their radar and the 31-year-old is now set to become available in the market for a new job.

Reims have confirmed that following talks they have mutually agreed to part ways with Still and his assistant.

The French side are sitting eleventh in Ligue 1, but are without a win in five games and have lost their last three league games on the trot.

Reims have decided to move on from Still and he will exit the club today with the club looking for a change in the dugout.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland try to get Still again since he is now available to take up a new job.