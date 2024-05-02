Liverpool Under-18s coach Jay Spearing has admitted that he is delighted to see Reds academy product Jayden Danns breaking into the senior team.

The 18-year-old forward has turned some heads with his performances this season for Liverpool when called upon and has five senior outings under his belt.

Danns’ performance in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea attracted praise from former players and he managed to net two goals against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round in February.

Spearing admitted that he is delighted to see an academy player like Danns getting into Liverpool’s first team.

And he stressed that he is aware of the hardship Danns went through to break into Jurgen Klopp’s team and believes that the 18-year-old achievement is a proud moment for Liverpool’s academy staff.

“It is an unbelievable feeling to see people like Jayden Danns succeed”, Spearing told the Athletic.

“I played with Dannsy’s dad Neil at Bolton for years.

“I have known Neil for a very long time and we’ve always kept in touch.

“So to be coaching his son and knowing how hard it has been for him to break through to see him have that moment, it’s some achievement for him and a proud moment for all of the academy staff who have helped him reach that goal.”

Danns has yet to make a start for the senior team and he will be hoping to impress Klopp on the training ground to get his first start before the season ends.