Juventus are preparing to make a move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window.

Greenwood has scored eight goals and laid on six assists in La Liga this season for Getafe following joining the club on loan from Manchester United last summer.

Getafe are keen to extend his stay but are likely to be priced out of a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United are open to selling him and Juventus are showing concrete interest in signing him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are now preparing to make a move to land Greenwood this summer.

The Serie A giants are convinced about the forward’s talent due to his performances in La Liga in the ongoing season.

The club are preparing to approach Manchester United and try to agree on a deal to sign the attacker in the upcoming window.

While Manchester United are prepared to sell him, the club want bids between £30m and £40m before agreeing to let the forward leave.

The Premier League giants are prepared to reintegrate the striker into their squad if they do not receive offers close to their valuation.