Norwich City have rejected two offers from Barcelona for their 20-year-old right-back Max Aarons, according to The Athletic.

Aarons is a highly-rated young talent and he has been linked with a move away from Norwich since they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Several Premier League clubs have been monitoring the full-back’s development, but Aarons’ has also popped up on the radar of several heavyweights of European football as well.

And it has been claimed Barcelona have failed with bids to take the right-back to the Nou Camp in the ongoing transfer window.

Norwich rejected two bids from the Catalan giants, with the latest one being around £20m plus performance-based add-ons.

Norwich are keen to hold on to the young defender as they look to bounce straight back up from the Championship this season.

He signed a new five-year contract with the Canaries last season and it would take a massive offer to snare him away from Carrow Road

Barcelona have turned their attention towards Ajax’s Sergino Dest after failing to sign Aarons.

The 20-year-old is also being closely monitored by European champions, Bayern Munch.