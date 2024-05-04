Newcastle United tracked Joey Veerman admits that his agent has told him clubs have called to register an interest in him.

Veerman is on the books at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and his performances for the club on their way to the Eredivisie title this season have impressed.

PSV could be tested with offers for the midfielder in the summer and Newcastle have been looking at him closely.

Veerman is aware he is generating interest through talking to his agent, but is not sure what the status of any interest is and admits there is nothing he can do about it.

“If I am completely honest, I really have no idea [about clubs chasing me]”, he told ESPN (via Voetbal Primeur).

“I sometimes ask my agent about it. They say that clubs have called and are interested, but what can you do about that?”

The PSV star is also clear that the club he could join matters more than the weather of the country that club is in.

“That [somewhere warm] would be great, but if it is a different country, if it is a beautiful club, then it is no different if the sun does not shine there.”

Veerman was a target for Scottish giants Rangers during Steven Gerrard’s time in charge of the Ibrox club.