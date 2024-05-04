Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to sell midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer and want to hold on to him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen his squad in the summer, while also offloading players to make room and raise funds.

Brazilian attacker Richarlison could be sold, while midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and defender Emerson Royal will be available for the right price.

Postecoglou though does not want to lose Bissouma and the club do not intend to put him up for sale.

Bissouma has been called upon 26 times in the Premier League by Postecoglou so far this season and has picked up seven yellow cards for his efforts, while being sent off twice.

The midfielder received his marching orders in games against strugglers Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

While Tottenham are not looking to sell Bissouma, if a big money offer comes in then it would give the club a decision to make.

The 27-year-old still has two years left on his Spurs contract and as such his value should be at its height this summer.