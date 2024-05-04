Nottingham Forest out on loan star Joe Worrall has admitted he is trying to prove himself at Besiktas.

Worrall was sent on loan to the Turkish giants in the winter transfer window after falling out of favour at the City Ground.

He is making an impact in Turkey and Besiktas do have a purchase option in the loan agreement which they could trigger if he impresses enough during the stint.

And Worrall admits that he is doing all he can in an attempt to prove himself to Besiktas, after he scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Rizespor on Friday.

“I am trying to enjoy the time here and play more”, Worrall said via Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“I am trying to prove myself to the Besiktas fans and give everything I can.”

While Besiktas are well off the title pace in the Turkish Super Lig, they are in the semi-final of the Turkish Cup and can still end the season with silverware.

Worrall has so far turned out six times in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas, as well as playing twice in the Turkish Cup.