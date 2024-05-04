Norwich City boss David Wagner has warned playoff opponents Leeds United that he knows what his men are capable of and their loss at Birmingham City should be written off.

Leeds being pipped to second spot by Ipswich Town means that they now need to go through the playoffs in the Championship as they chase their promotion dreams.

The Whites’ opponents in the semi-final are Wagner’s Norwich, who went down to a 1-0 loss at Birmingham on the final day.

Wagner is not concerned about the loss to Birmingham, which he feels does not reflect his Norwich team, and warned that he knows what his side are capable of.

The German also indicated towards his experience in the playoffs.

“I know what we are capable of in the playoffs. This is my second time in the playoffs in England”, Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

“But this result doesn’t count today. What happened over the 46 games counts for nothing now.

“The most important thing is that everyone is healthy and people got some minutes in.

“We will rest for a couple of days before we get back into our routine and then it will be all about belief, being brave and showing commitment.”

Norwich and Leeds are set to first clash at Carrow Road next Sunday and Wagner will be keen for a good result to take to Elland Road.