Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Buongiorno will prioritise Champions League football when taking a call on his next club in the summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back is expected to move on from Torino in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli are his suitors in Serie A and he is also attracting interest from club other clubs outside Italy.

Tottenham are interested in the Torino man and have held initial talks as they try to understand how much it would cost them to sign him.

According to Calciomercato.com, the centre-back has a key criterion his suitors must fulfil if they want him.

It has been claimed that Buongiorno wants to play Champions League football for the first team next season.

A club could have to be in Europe’s elite club competition to convince him to join them in the summer.

Inter and AC Milan are set to be in the Champions League but Tottenham seem unlikely to qualify for the competition.

That could mean Spurs have work to do to convince Buongiorno to join.

Torino want €40m from the defender’s departure but are likely to demand more if an auction for his services ensues.