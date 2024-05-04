Dutch coach Henk de Jong believes that everyone at Liverpool will be hopeful that Pepijn Lijnders will one day return to the club in some form.

Lijnders joined Liverpool as their Under-18s coach in 2014, but he was promoted to the first-team set up by Brendan Rodgers a year later.

The Northern Irishman was sacked months later, but he continued to serve as an assistant to Jurgen Klopp before he decided to take up an offer to manage NEC Nijmegen in 2018.

He was sacked 22 games into his managerial career and he was back to Liverpool the following summer to resume his old duties as Klopp’s right-hand man.

The Dutchman will be moving on at the end of the season with Klopp and is hopeful of rekindling his managerial career somewhere.

De Jong, who recently spent time with Lijnders and some Liverpool academy coaches, revealed that he is extremely loved within the club on Merseyside.

He stressed that while everyone at Liverpool wants Arne Slot to succeed, they are also hopeful that one day Lijnders will return to the club.

The SC Cambuur manager told ESPN Netherlands: “Pepijn Lijnders, he had a difficult time here, but he is really a gentleman there.

“The way people in the club talk about that boy is not normal.

“They really hope that Arne does very well, but also that he comes back.

“I thought that was very nice to experience.”

Lijnders was in the frame for the Ajax job for a while, but the Dutch giants are considering other options.