Former Netherlands star Wim Kieft has insisted that Arne Slot must have a big say on the Liverpool squad and the arrival of new signings and not just be content that the Reds chose him.

Slot’s appointment as the new Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season is set to be finalised soon.

Liverpool are preparing to enter a new era under the tutelage of the Dutchman but there are suggestions that he will not have the same powers as his charismatic predecessor.

There are claims that his arrival will have no bearing on their recruitment this summer, but Kieft insisted that Slot will need to find a way to assert himself.

He stressed that the 45-year-old should just not be content with the fact that Liverpool chose him, but make sure that he has a big say on important things such as transfer composition and transfers, both in and out.

Kieft wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “Should he be happy that Liverpool picked him, or does he have something to demand there?

“It is not to be hoped that Slot will only be happy with Liverpool.

“It will be important whether he can help decide on the composition of the squad, on reinforcements, on who stays, who does not and they listen to his ideas about Van Dijk and Salah, for example.”

Michael Edwards was roped back in by Liverpool with the promise of him having power over football decisions and Richard Hughes was brought in as the new sporting director.