West Ham are exploring a loan move for Southampton’s Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers have been in the market for a new centre-back in the ongoing transfer window and have seen multiple offers for James Tarkowski rejected by Burnley.

Having failed in their efforts to land the England international, West Ham have now turned their attention to other options as they look to bolster their defence ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Southampton central defender Vestergaard has now emerged as a possible option for the London-based club.

David Moyes’ side are exploring the idea of making a loan move for the Denmark international.

Vestergaard, who joined the Saints for around £22m in 2018, is currently not Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first-choice centre-half and could be open to a move away from the club.

However, it remains to be seen if West Ham will turn their interest into an offer soon.

The Hammers are also claimed to have made an offer to sign Saint-Etienne’s Wesley Fofana, who is wanted by Leicester City.