Everton striker Moise Kean has so far turned down all approaches that have come his way as he is desperate to return to former club Juventus.

Kean has struggled to get his career going since arriving at Goodison Park in a big money deal last summer.

The Italian is keen on returning to his childhood club Juventus and the Turin outfit are willing to take the striker back to the Allianz Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the 20-year-old has rejected all other proposals that have come his way as he has his heart set on once again joining the Bianconeri.

Juventus have contacted Everton over a potential move for the striker but are finding it hard to find middle ground.

The Merseyside giants are reluctant to let the young striker leave after just one year at the club and are demanding €25m.

They could agree to a loan deal, but would still want to be guaranteed €25m in the form of an obligation to buy.

A move back to Turin could hand Kean an opportunity to get back on track at his former club.