Liverpool are closing in on an agreement with Feyenoord on compensation for Arne Slot, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been in talks with Feyenoord over the last few days after deciding on trying to get Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Dutchman wants the move and has been expecting the two clubs to work out a deal soon.

Feyenoord rejected Liverpool’s €9m offer and have been holding out for somewhere around the €15m mark.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are ‘now close’ on the verge of reaching a deal over the compensation fee.

A final deal is still not in place but the two clubs are now close to working out the agreement for Slot’s move to Anfield.

Feyenoord and Liverpool are discussing the final details of the deal and there was more progress in talks today.

A green light will be given for the move once Feyenoord and Liverpool finalise the agreement.

The Dutchman will be taking some staff from Feyenoord to Liverpool and they are expected to be part of the deal as well.